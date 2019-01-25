'Cousin' scams elderly woman out of thousands of dollars

A WOMAN who was contacted by a "cousin" on Facebook has been scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the "cousin" told the elderly woman they had recently won $150,000 from the "Facebook compensation lottery" and the cousin wanted to share the winnings.

"The victim was then conned into sending the cousin about $9,000 in order for her claim to be processed," he said.

"I would think that the victim had poor security settings on her Facebook page and the scammer was easily able to work out who her overseas cousins was.

"They probably made a fake account using the cousin's profile photo then convinced her that it was her cousin's account.

"Please be cautious when it comes to people asking you for money, even if the request comes from someone you know.

"Call them to confirm, and be skeptical.

"Only the mousetrap has free cheese."