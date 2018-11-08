Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courtney Thorpe has partnered with Gambaro Hotel for a Live Like a WAG package.
Courtney Thorpe has partnered with Gambaro Hotel for a Live Like a WAG package.
Celebrity

Star couple put the Queenslander in wedding

by Amy Price
8th Nov 2018 6:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COURTNEY Thorpe is planning an entirely Queensland wedding to Gold Coast Titans star Jarrod Wallace.

"We are both proud Queenslanders, so we are looking at local wedding dress designers and vendors and we are keeping it very family and Queensland-oriented," the former Miss World Australia said, adding that maroon and gold looked "better on the footy field than in a wedding chapel".

Thorpe has been planning the wedding, which will happen within a year, since her rugby league star beau proposed during a recent trip to Paris.

"I've just thrown myself into it to get everything booked, and as fun and exciting as it is… I'm that typical little girl who has always dreamt of my wedding and who I am going to marry, so I do want to just enjoy being engaged," she said.

 

Courtney Thorpe has partnered with Gambaro Hotel for a Live Like a WAG package.
Courtney Thorpe has partnered with Gambaro Hotel for a Live Like a WAG package.

 

 

 

Courtney Thorpe and Jarrod Wallace at home on the Gold Coast
Courtney Thorpe and Jarrod Wallace at home on the Gold Coast

Thorpe has partnered with Gambaro Hotel in Brisbane for a new $2200 Live Like a WAGpackage, including a two-night stay, a chauffeured Range Rover, an in-room facial, oysters and Moet champagne and a $300 dining credit at Gambaro Seafood Restaurant, within throwing distance of Suncorp Stadium.

"As partners of professional athletes… there's so much that does fall on you," she said.

"There's a few negative stereotypes attached but it's something we should be proud of.

"It's not as easy and cushy as it might seem.

"But one of the pros of that lifestyle is staying in these beautiful hotels and this concept is a bit of fun, showing you can be a tourist in your own city."

courtney thorpe wedding

Top Stories

    Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    premium_icon Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    Environment "We've got a healthy marine ecosystem and that's going to support top predators."

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    News The man opened the door of his car and asked the girl to get in

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:33 AM
    School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    premium_icon School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    Education One North Coast school captain questions the entire education system

    12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

    premium_icon 12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

    Business A Goonellabah hairdresser has worked hard to make this happen

    Local Partners