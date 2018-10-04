Courtney decides not to go for Gold

THE obvious favourite for the Coolangatta Gold on Sunday, Courtney Hancock, has withdrawn from the event, deciding to put all her energy into winning another Nutri-Grain Ironwoman Series.

The decision not to seek a fourth title weighed heavily on Hancock's mind.

She is one of only four women to have won the event back-to-back but thought the endurance training required may have hampered her chances of a Nutri-Grain Series win.

"There are only 13 days between the Gold and the Ironwoman Series and I feel I am putting too much pressure on my body to do both races well,” Hancock said.

"The long-distance training takes a toll on my body and there isn't enough recovery time for me.

"I didn't feel I had my normal level of power and speed last season so I'm content to sacrifice racing at the Gold to aim for the Ironwoman champion title.”

Dividing her time between the Gold Coast and Tasmania to spend time with her cricketer boyfriend Nick Buchanan, Hancock says her preparation has been great.

"I feel I have finally found the balance between racing and my personal life,” she said.

"My training is on track and I feel powerful heading into the series this year and I'm happy with my decision.”

Three girls who will be relieved at the news are Allie Britton, Georgia Miller and Danielle McKenzie, who are all capable of winning the event this year.

Britton finished second to Hancock in the past two events while McKenzie finished third in 2017.

Hancock will be commentating on the Coolangatta Gold for Fox Sports as well as for Surf Life Saving Australia.

In the men's event, Gold Coast ironman star Ali Day will be gunning for a fourth straight Coolangatta Gold and his sixth in seven years.

His remarkable run of success was broken only in 2014 when fatigue and injury forced him to sit it out, leaving Josh Minogue to take out the race.

The Coolangatta Gold endurance race this Sunday will be followed by the Nutri-Grain Series kicking off on October 20.