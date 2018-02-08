Courtney Act, our queen of reality TV

Shane Jenek, better known as Courtney Act, is an Australian drag queen, pop singer, entertainer and reality television personality.

DUBBED 'the most beautiful man in the world', Shane Jenek, 35, also known Courney Act, has cemented his/her place as a star of reality TV.

Act was first discovered by mainstream audiences on the first season of Australian Idol in 2003, where he did not pass the audition process as Shane but reached top ten as Courtney.

In 2014, Act was one of the runners-up in season six of RuPaul's Drag Race, at the time where the TV series exploded in popularity in the US, the UK and Australia, among other countries.

On February 2, Courtney Act was crowned the winner of season 20 of Celebrity Big Brother UK with 49.43% of the final public vote.

Raised in Brisbane, his family moved to Murwillumbah after he left home, but these days it's all about British and American media for the reality star.

Speaking from London, Jenek was still trying to recover from his time in the UK Celebrity Big Brother House, his tumultuous relationship with housemate and former British conservative politician Anne Widdecombe.

But what made Courtney Act an instant star on British TV after her RuPaul's Drag Race appearance was her entrance to the Celebrity Big Brother House UK: on January 2, when walking into the house, Act lost the bottom half of her gown and literally entered the house with nothing more to reveal.

A situation that Jenek insists was not a stunt but a real wardrobe malfunction.

"It was completely real," he insisted.

"I had the top and had shorts to go with it, but I thought 'I want to wear it for the opening night but it has to be a gown', something more modest (laughs)," the singer said.

"They had it made night before, they found the same fabric in London so my stylist got the skirt made up with a pop stud in it instead of a hook-and-eye, which would have made it more secure, so I got to the bottom of the stairs and I guess I started breathing the first time and it popped off," he said.

"I wasn't planning on doing that right then and there, but from what I hear, my entrance was a wardrobe malfunction hit around the world."

"Way to make an entrance!" he laughed.

Shane Jenek said he loves spending time in the Northern Rivers.

"I love spending time in Byron Bay, my parents live in Murwillumbah so I go there when I am in Australia when I have free time, which is not often these days; I normally just stay at their place and my mum feeds me and I get lots of hugs."

"I have a sister and I'm an uncle of a one year old baby boy, so I can't wait to be back for Sydney Mardi Gras and to see my family," Jenek said.

