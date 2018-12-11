‘Serious allegations’ made about stabbed millionaire

Steven Edward Smith (right) with defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum outside court in Southport.

THE wife of a former bikie accused of stabbing millionaire Paul Picone has made "serious allegations" to police about Mr Picone, it was revealed in court today.

Carly Smith, the wife of former Black Uhlans gang member Steven Edward Smith, spoke to police late last month making the allegations.

Mr Smith is accused of stabbing Mr Picone in the chest in the carpark of a Mudgeeraba rugby league field about 3pm on August 1.

Mr Smith is also accused of threatening to kill Mr Picone and his family if Mr Picone spoke to police.

It is alleged Mr Picone was having a "personal relationship" with Mrs Smith.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, today tried to have Mr Smith's charges delayed in the Southport Magistrates Court.

He said Mrs Smith made a statement to police with the allegations on November 27 and then again on December 3.

"Investigating officers are still engaged in investigating her complaint," he said.

"My submission is a hearing cannot take place until the statement provides a basis or component of their brief."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair disagreed and ordered a directions hearing take place tomorrow as scheduled.

A directions hearing helps determine which witnesses will be called and cross-examined later in court proceedings.

Outside court Mr MacCallum said the allegations would have a "significant impact" on which witnesses he would call.

Mrs Smith did not attend court this morning.