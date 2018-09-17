Man allegedly urged his wife to commit suicide

Jenny Morant, who committed suicide by gassing herself in her car in 2014. Her husband Graham Morant is on trial for counselling her to kill herself and aiding her to kill herself.

A MAN on trial for counselling and aiding his wife to commit suicide encouraged her to take out $1.4 million worth of life insurance policies in his favour, a jury has been told.

Crown prosecutor Michael Lehane said there were "1.4 million reasons" why Graham Robert Morant intentionally assisted his wife to kill herself, by gassing herself in a car.

Morant is charged with counselling Jennifer Morant to kill herself, thereby inducing her to do so, between February 1 and December 1, 2014, at Oxenford or elsewhere.

He also is charged with aiding Jennifer Morant, 56, to kill herself, on November 29, 2014, at Oxenford or elsewhere.

Morant has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Mr Lehane told the Supreme Court Jennifer Morant told her sister and friends how Morant encouraged her to commit suicide.

"She ultimately committed suicide in the very manner that he actively encouraged," Mr Lehane said.

Mrs Morant allegedly told her sister that she felt her life was in danger and that Morant had plans about what he would do with her life insurance money after her death.

Mr Lejhane said the sister would tell the court Jennifer Morant told her: "He wants me to kill myself".

Mrs Morant had suffered from chronic back pain, but her GP would tell the court that she had not been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The three life insurance policies allowed for Morant to be paid in the event of his wife's suicide, if it occurred 13 months or more after the policies commenced, the court heard.

The court was told Mrs Morant made some changes to the beneficiaries on some of the policies, but at the time of her death they each made Morant sole beneficiary.

Morant, a born-again Christian, allegedly told his wife that she was "not strong enough to survive the raptures", which were coming soon.

Mr Lehane said Mrs Morant told her sister that Graham did not believe it was a sin in God's eyes to commit suicide.

On November 30, 2014, Morant called triple 0 saying that he had just got home and found a note from his wife, the court heard.

In the note Jennifer Morant referred to pain she had suffered and said she didn't want to be a burden on anyone and said: "It's my choice to do it this way and there was no one else to blame".

Morant told the operator that his wife had tried to kill herself a couple of times before.

That night Mrs Morant was found dead by police in her Falcon car, which smelt strongly of carbon monoxide and had a petrol generator in the boot, Mr Lehane said.

A post-it note said: "Please don't resuscitate me".

Mr Lehane said on December 1, 2014 Morant told Mrs Morant's sister that his wife had gassed herself by attaching a hose to the exhaust.

When the sister asked how she knew to do that, Morant said "Oh, she watches CSI", the court heard.

Mr Lehane said when a friend of Mrs Morant asked Graham Morant if he had helped his wife to gas herself, he said: "No, Jenny watched a lot of CSI".

On January 8, 2015, Morant was interviewed by police and for two hours he denied any involvement in his wife's suicide.

"Slowly, very slowly, over the course of the next hour", Morant explained he did assist his wife, Mr Lehane said.

He said he had driven her to Bunnings, helped her load a generator into the car boot, driven home, unloaded the generator and then helped load it back in the car.

The trial is expected to run for seven days, with 10 witnesses expected to be called by the Crown.

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 224 636.