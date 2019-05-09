Court reveals dangerous mind behind calm exterior

AT JUST 25, Wade Sullivan cut a forlorn figure on Grafton Local Court's audio visual link to the jail where he was remanded in custody.

The South Grafton man kept his head down as he politely addressed magistrate Karen Stafford and his representative, local solicitor Michael Lantis.

But the evidence presented to the court on Monday, of a man who could erupt violently, threaten to kill a former partner and burn down the houses of their familes, revealed a far more dangerous personality.

The law caught up with Sullivan on April 15 after a violent episode at Grafton Base Hospital when he accompanied his ill partner to hospital in an ambulance.

Police said Sullivan consistently badgered hospital staff to be allowed to see his partner while a doctor treated her.

He was told to wait, but eventually he became so angry he reached through the gap in the security screen and hurled everything he could reach, including a computer monitor, to the floor.

Then he threw a chair in the waiting room into a 40-inch TV screen, smashing it.

When police answered the staff's call for help they found Sullivan sitting amid the wreckage.

"I just wanted to see my f---ing girlfriend," police heard him say. "I've been sitting here for ages and they keep telling me to wait.

"... I got the s---s and smashed the TV. Just take me away."

His attitude was similar in September last year when he was charged with stalking and intimidating a former partner who lived in Dubbo.

While police interviewed the woman they saw at least five calls come in from Sullivan.

They warned him to stop, so he abused them and dared them to try to find him.

Soon after police did just that, when they discovered him walking along Blanch Pde in South Grafton.

They found he had an outstanding warrant after he failed to appear in court to answer his stalking charges. They also found six rounds of live .22 calibre ammunition in his bumbag.

He failed to appear to answer these charges and the court issued another warrant.

Mr Lantis asked for an intensive corrections order for his client, because of his client's age psychological problems and negative experience last time he was in prison.

He said Sullivan was in a new, more positive relationship with his current partner, but admitted his client was on the drug ice when he ran amok at the hospital.

Ms Stafford disagreed. She said principals of general deterrence expected by the community and specific deterrence for the accused required a jail sentence.

She gave Sullivan a year in jail, but cut his non-parole period to four months, mainly because he had a history of personal harm while in prison.

He was also sentenced to four months in jail for the stalking charge and fined $500 each for possessing ammunition with a licence and one of the fail to appear charges.

The court also ordered him to pay $1000 in compensation to the hospital for the smashed TV.