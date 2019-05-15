'Unusual': Why fire starter's guilty plea was rejected

Natasha Spiller has plead guilty to intentionally lighting the fire that caused widespread damage in Tabulam during February.

UPDATE, 2pm: A WOMAN who plead guilty to intentionally starting a fire that destroyed 18 homes and burnt through more than 7500 hectares of land near Tabulam will have to return to court in six weeks after her guilty plea was rejected by the magistrate.

In a bizarre turn of events, Magistrate David Heilpern decided he would reject Natasha Spiller's guilty plea to the charge of intentionally starting a fire and recklessly causing it to spread because he believed she had not been reckless in her actions relating to the spread of the fire but instead had proved she had thought the fire was extinguished.

"Some of the submissions weren't consistent with an element of the offence," Mr Heilpern said.

"I'm going to reject the plea.

"It's an unusual circumstance because generally where a plea is guilty, especially when they are represented, it is assumed they are pleading guilty to each part of the offence.

"Much of the material submitted by Ms Spiller and the facts does not go to recklessness.

"What would happen if I accepted the plea, I would have to be sentencing on something that simply is not admitted and that would not be fair."

Natasha Spiller's solicitor Vince Boss speaks to the media outside Casino Local Court. Aisling Brennan

Representing Spiller, solicitor Vince Boss told the court his client would also like to challenge the level of damage caused by the fire she started, explaining he believed parts of the fire that resulted in 18 properties being damaged could have been caused by back burning by emergency services.

As a result of the discrepancies in facts, Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter to June 26 where it is expected new charges will be laid by police in relation to the fire started by Spiller.

Mr Boss admitted he was working on a different definition to the magistrate's version of the word 'recklessness' but accepted Mr Heilpern's view of the charge.

Police had earlier withdrawn Spiller's charge of lighting a fire during a total fire ban period.

The matter will return to Casino Local Court on June 26.

Original story: QUESTIONS have been raised over the charges against a woman accused of intentionally starting a fire which eventually destroyed 18 homes and burnt out 7500 hectares at Tabulam in February.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he was concerned about one of the charges against Natasha Spiller, who has been accused of starting a fire at her Tabulam home which spread into nearby bushland near the Bruxner Highway.

Mr Heilpern said he wanted to clarify whether Spiller was aware of the extent of one of the charges against her, which states she intentionally caused the fire and was reckless in its spread.

After studying the facts and a letter to the court from Spiller, Mr Heilpern said he wasn't sure whether Spiller had shown recklessness in spreading the fire.

"The facts say that she initially had no recklessness or foresight to the damage," Mr Heilpern said.

"The pre-sentence report shows that she acknowledges her carelessness and stated she believed the fire was extinguished before she returned to her house."

Mr Heilpern said he wanted Spiller's solicitor Vince Boss to make sure she understood she was pleading to the entire charge, including the act of reckless behaviour in the spread of the fire as it causes a "higher form of criminality".

"It is not carelessness, it is not negligence, it is recklessness," he said.

The matter will continue today at Casino Local Court.