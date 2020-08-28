Menu
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Court orders psych tests for accused murderer

Aisling Brennan
28th Aug 2020 11:35 AM
A WOMAN accused of the murder of a Goonellabah woman will undergo psychiatric testing, a court has heard.

Natalie May Lewis, 32, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Friday charged with murder and improperly interfering with a corpse following the discovery of a body at East Lismore last week.

Police will allege emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, about on Saturday, August 22, after the body of a 60-year-old woman was found.

Detectives from Richmond Police District, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Ms Lewis was arrested in Maclean on Thursday and was denied bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered a full psychiatric assessment for Ms Lewis and instructed the prison to be watchful of potential self-harm.

Ms Lewis did not apply for bail and will return to Lismore Local Court on October 28.

She is also facing a separate charge destroying property, which will be mentioned on October 28.

