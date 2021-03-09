Menu
Sean Blazley.
Court orders accused drug supplier to ‘absolutely’ attend

Aisling Brennan
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
A Northern Rivers man who police are looking for after he breached his bail conditions has been ordered to "absolutely" must attend his next court appearance.

Sean Blazley, 31, is charged with supplying a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of possessing a prescribed restricted substance.

He was due to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday but his solicitor, Vince Boss, said he hadn't been able to contact his client.

Mr Boss said Mr Blazley had been on the list of people currently in custody but after speaking with the court officer he discovered that wasn't the case.

The NSW Police Prosecutor told the court Mr Blazley had been wanted for breach of bail conditions, after he was granted bail on the last court his appearance to attend rehabilitation.

The court also heard the charges against Mr Blazley had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The police prosecutor said the DPP had declined to take over the case but are reconsidering that decision after Richmond Police District officers requested a review.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to April 12, and ordered that Mr Blazley is "absolutely required" to attend on the day.

Lismore Northern Star

