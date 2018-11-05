IN COURT: Maryborough motel murder accused

At the scene - Officers from the forensic investigation unit on the scene outside the Maryborough City Motel on Ferry St.

A MAN arrested over the alleged murder of a 58-year-old woman at a Maryborough motel on the weekend, has been mentioned in court for the first time.

Matthew Bradley James Tench, 22, stands accused of killing the woman whose body was found outside Maryborough City Motel on Saturday morning about 5am.

He is facing one charge of murder.

The accused killer was arrested less than 12 hours after the gruesome discovery was made, as detectives and dog squads swooped in on a home at Mouquet Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Tench was mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday. Although he was not present in court, a duty solicitor appeared on his behalf.

The matter was adjourned until next month.