COURT: Homeless woman assaults victim, 4x limit drink driver

A HOMELESS woman has been fined in court today for slapping someone across the face.

Kim Marie Kingston faced Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

The court heard on January 27, in Caloundra West, the victim was at the Information Centre cooking food on the public barbecue.

Kingston arrived in her vehicle with her son and started screaming abuse and swearing at the victim before approaching.

The victim then pushed her son away and grabbed hold of Kingston’s shoulder which resulted in her slapping the victim in return.

Kingston said she was homeless and would go to the centre after work to shower.

She told the court she owned her own cleaning business.

She was fined $500 with no conviction recorded.

In another case, a recidivist drink driver seemed to not have learnt his lesson, after he faced court again for another high-range drink driving charge.

The court heard Timothy Robert Hoskins returned a reading of 0.22 in Caloundra on March 17.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving, as well as refusing to provide a specimen of breath, obstructing police and driving while disqualified by a court order.

The charges were adjourned to Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 17 for a sentence.

“Slow learner?” Magistrate Hayden Stjernqvist asked.

“Yes, your Honour,” Hoskins replied.

The court heard Hoskins had a significant risk of jail time, having multiple drink driving charges in the past five years.

A drug driver will now be off the roads for a lengthy period after being intercepted by police.

Pleading guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court today, the court heard that on March 18 at Beerwah, Reyce Kyle Beverstock was caught drug driving while demerit point suspended.

The court heard the 24-year-old pest controller who lives with his partner and three children had smoked marijuana a couple of days before with friends.

Beverstock was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for nine months.