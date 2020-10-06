Witnesses to arrest 'not answering their phone', court hears

A NIMBIN man charged with cultivating and supplying marijuana has had his trial date set after several setbacks forced court proceedings to be delayed.

Peter Till, 52, appeared before Lismore District Court on Friday barefoot and holding his shoes in one hand for a trial date to be set.

Mr Till was charged in 2017 with cultivating and supplying marijuana.

His trial has been delayed on numerous occasions, as he continues to ask for court transcripts from previous appearances to help with his case.

Again, last week, Mr Till told the court he was unsatisfied with the transcripts he had so far received.

"If I can't hear the judge, I just want to know if there' something wrong with the microphones," Mr Till said.

He also stated he believed there was an issue that video evidence of his arrest show three other people were present but in the police statement officers claim "no other people" were on the property at the time the warrant was issued.

The Crown Prosecutor told the court officers had been trying to contact anyone believed to be on the property at the time of the warrant but hadn't "been able to get a hold of" them.

"None of them have been answering their phone," he said.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan said police should continue to try to contact those involved and "diarise those attempts" ahead of the trial.

Mr Till's trial has been set for March 22, and his matter will be briefly mentioned in Lismore District Court on December 1.

Mr Till has also been granted access to any sound recordings of his previous court appearances if he requires them.

Mr Till remains on bail.