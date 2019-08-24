Court hears of 'aggravating factors' in one-punch pub attack

A man will be sentenced later this year over an assault at a Northern Rivers pub.

Scott James Clapham, 32, has pleaded guilty to assaulting Terrence Shephard at the Oxford Hotel on the night of June 8 this year.

When Clapham appeared briefly before Casino Local Court on Thursday, Magistrate Kathy Crittenden raised concern about the circumstances of the attack, in that it involved a single punch at a licenced premises and involved such force that the victim fell to the ground.

"All of those concerns are aggravating factors," Ms Crittenden said.

Clapham's lawyer, Monique Hannigan, told the court there had been "ongoing issues" between her client and the victim and said these may be considered in a pre-sentence report.

On the night of June 8, Clapham was drinking with a group at the Oxford Hotel on Walker St while the victim arrived there with his girlfriend about 10.30pm.

According to court documents, Mr Shephard walked toward the male toilets about 11.30pm and Clapham was captured on CCTV waiting outside the bathroom.

He watched other men exit the bathroom and when Mr Shephard walked out, Clapham struck him to the right side of his face, police said in their statement of facts.

"The punch was delivered with enough force to immediately knock the victim to the ground," police said in court documents.

A short wrestle ensued and Clapham was ejected from the pub.

He was later arrested at his home on the morning of June 18.

The court heard Clapham had been affected by alcohol at the time of the assault.

Ms Crittenden adjourned the matter to October 10, when Clapham is expected to be sentenced.