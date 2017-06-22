Cops in court over boy in the paddy wagon

An Aboriginal boy was allegedly left in a paddy wagon at Coraki Police Station for hours.

TWO police officers who allegedly left an eight-year-old Aboriginal boy locked in the holding area of a police paddy wagon for three hours will today face a hearing in Lismore Local Court.

Senior Constables Brian Michael Quinn, 33, and Michael John Writer, 44, were charged in October over the incident which allegedly occurred at Coraki on April 13 2016.

The two officers had picked up the eight-year-old boy and his cousins after the children were reported throwing rocks and eggs at a car outside the Coraki sewage treatment plant.

The boy's cousins were taken home by police but because his mother was at work the two officers returned to Coraki police station and allegedly left him locked up in the paddy wagon for up to three hours while they attended to other duties.

He was found to be unharmed after being released.

An investigation was launched and in October the two police were charged with leaving a child in a motor vehicle causing emotional distress, and police officer neglect/refuse/carry out any lawful order.

The officers pleaded not guilty to the charges at a court appearance on January 17 this year and a two day hearing was scheduled for June 22 and 23.

A number of witnesses are expected to give evidence at the hearing.