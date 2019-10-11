Menu
Eden Creek man Keith Knights.
Crime

Court grants time to trawl through 'voluminous material'

Liana Turner
by
11th Oct 2019 1:14 PM
THE prosecution and defence are working to decide which material should be tendered in the judge-only trial of a man facing serious charges.

Keith Knights, 39, has pleaded not guilty to soliciting, encouraging or persuading a person to murder a police officer and the alternate charge of sending a document threatening death or actual bodily harm.

The Eden Creek man, who has been in custody since December 2017, appeared briefly before Lismore District Court by video link from Long Bay Hospital this morning.

Defence barrister Jason Watts told the court they were trawling through documents related to the case, with the prosecution, to narrow down those that should be tendered to the court and read by Judge Warwick Hunt.

"We've got potentially voluminous material obtained by (police),” Mr Watts said.

"The difficulty we're having is attempting to summarise that in a way that is neutral and accurate or burden your honour with the material that is voluminous.”

The Crown prosecutor said they had resolved one issue, relating to confusion around a particular psychiatric report relating to the accused.

But he asked Judge Hunt for more time before the trial gets under way.

Judge Hunt agreed to give the parties further time.

The case will return to court later today.

