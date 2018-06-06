Menu
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Court dodger fined and convicted over stick assault

Hamish Broome
by
6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
A WARRANT has been issued for a Northern Rivers man accused of a host of offences who didn't appear in court.

Jordan Close, 21, of Nimbin, was due before Lismore Local Court on Friday.

He was convicted of three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, all from an incident on December 22 last year.

He had pleaded not guilty to the offences, in which police said he assaulted two people and was armed with a stick at Nimbin about 4.30pm on that day.

Close was also convicted of possessing a prohibited drug, driving a car without ever being licenced and driving with an unrestrained passenger in November last year.

He was fined a total of $1100 for these infringements.

Magistrate J Trad ordered an arrest warrant to be issued.

