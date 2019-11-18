Court day arrives in David vs Goliath fight for Yaroomba

Sustained opposition to the Sekisui House development proposal for Yaroomba will come to head today in the Maroochydore Planning and Environment Court.

A COMMUNITY appeal which one month ago was in financial "dire straits" has roared back to life ahead of its David verses Goliath trial against a Japanese property giant.

Sunshine Coast Council last June approved the Sekisui House resort, shopping and residential development which was outside the planning scheme and despite 9288 submissions of objection to 2998 in favour.

Today the appeal starts in the Planning and Environment Court, through first and second appellants Development Watch and Sunshine Coast Environment Council.

Development Watch president Estelle Blair said the controversial $900 million, five-star resort project threatened to "change the face and feel of Yaroomba forever".

Despite large fundraising campaigns, Ms Blair said up until a month ago, the appeal almost folded with the group fearing they couldn't fund it.

"We actually applied to the court for an adjournment, but since then had a real upturn in funds," she said.

Buoyed by a $15,000 donation from a recent gig played by Coolum rockers The Chats, the appeal is back on track to start their battle.

"The Chats concert was awesome but the community have really opened their wallets," she said.

"We're in a David verses Goliath battle, and this is the mouse that roared. The community has roared 'we don't want this'."

Ms Blair said the court appeal will challenge on four main grounds, being economic need, contrary to the town plan, amenity issues and environmental concerns - namely the endangered species of loggerhead turtle at the Yaroomba Beach.

"That stretch of habitat is critical for the species survival."

Sunshine Coast Environment Council spokeswoman Narelle McCarthy has previous said the resort conflicts with the planning scheme, along with a number of other issues including environmental concerns and traffic impacts.

She said the scale and density of the residential component ranks high on the list of issues raised.