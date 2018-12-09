Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Geldenhuys, previously Lee Barnett, and daughter Samantha in Thailand. Source: Supplied
Alex Geldenhuys, previously Lee Barnett, and daughter Samantha in Thailand. Source: Supplied
News

Court date set for mother accused of kidnapping daughter

rbruinsma
by
11th Mar 2014 2:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DATE has now been set for extradition hearing for a Mountain Creek mum accused of kidnapping her daughter in the USA in 1994.

Dorothy Lee Barnett, 53, who was arrested in November after a tip off, will now face extradition proceedings on April 17.

Ms Barnett is accused of kidnapping her daughter, Samantha Geldynhuys - known as a baby as Savanna Todd - when she was a baby in the legal custody of her father.

Samantha has stood by her mother, although she and other supporters were absent from the Maroochydore Magistrates Court when the matter was mentioned just after lunchtime today.

More Stories

dorothy lee barnett extradition kidnapping maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

    premium_icon Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

    Horses TALENTED young riders keen to learn new equestrian skills when they travel to New Zealand on an annual exchange.

    Captured by the sound of the Border Rangers

    premium_icon Captured by the sound of the Border Rangers

    Music Northern Rivers band has unveiled their new album

    Listen: Lionheir unleashes new Only Love

    premium_icon Listen: Lionheir unleashes new Only Love

    Music This is his first single after a three-year hiatus

    Man attacked by shark in Nambucca Heads

    premium_icon Man attacked by shark in Nambucca Heads

    News Surfer in serious condition suffering sever lacerations on lower leg

    Local Partners