Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani.
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani. DAN PELED/AAP
News

Adani bid to bankrupt traditional land owner

by Vanda Carson
3rd Apr 2019 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Indian mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard later this month.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Michael Buckingham.

The case was adjourned for hearing on April 24 after a solicitor for Adani told the court that Burragubba had evaded service of a creditor's petition and further attempts had been made.

 

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.

More Stories

adani adrian burragubba

Top Stories

    Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

    premium_icon Empty for 7 years, what will happen to supermarket building?

    Business THE mayor has asked the owners to come to town and negotiate "an outcome which is positive for the community".

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    premium_icon Pub's new managers reveal grand plans

    Business Casino pub will offer delicious food and family-friendly atmosphere

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    premium_icon Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

    Community Health district set to go ahead with plans to demolish the buildings

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Spike in poisonings from deadly mushrooms

    Health Don't eat wild mushrooms -- they could make you very sick

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:10 PM