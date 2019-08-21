Miner told grief over death no excuse for meth

FINDING it impossible to deal with the passing of his father, a CQ miner took some poor advice that lead to a series of unfortunate events.

Reece Andrew Greenhalgh faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was in his system.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle traffic crash on the Capricorn Highway, about 400m west of Bushley Rd, at 7.30am on December 9 last year.

"Police had been informed the defendant had already been placed in an ambulance on arrival and was receiving medical attention," Sen-Constable Rumford said.

"A blood sample was taken from the defendant at Rockhampton Base Hospital. The specimen was assessed and found the defendant had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system."

The court heard Greenhalgh, 48, had a four-page traffic history.

Duty lawyer Jack Blackburn said Greenhalgh, a mine operator at an Anglo American Mine, was dealing with the loss of his father, for whom he had cared for more than a year.

"He was speaking with his ex-wife who was trying to comfort him, however she gave him poor advice, saying he should try some drugs to help get over his grief," Mr Blackburn said.

"They had a verbal disagreement, which ended in him jumping in the car and taking off."

Mr Blackburn said Greenhalgh had told him he did the wrong thing by using drugs with medication.

"He has had issues with drug use when depressed and will be seeking counselling," he said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told Greenhalgh his actions were "incredibly selfish".

"Grief is part of life and not an excuse to take drugs," he said.

Greenhalgh was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.