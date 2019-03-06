Menu
Ben Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.
Crime

Court bans serial public masturbator from three suburbs

by Nicole Pierre
6th Mar 2019 1:19 PM
AN ACCUSED serial public masturbator has been banned from returning to the Brisbane streets where he allegedly committed the lewd acts, the court has heard.

Ben Moran, 43, from Eatons Hill, fronted the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with 27 counts of indecent acts.

Police allege the man was caught masturbating on suburban streets including Truro Street in Windsor over the last four years.

Earlier this year, he received 10 fresh charges for allegedly committing indecent acts in Annerley and Fairfield, in Brisbane's south.

Moran was today banned by court order from returning to the streets in all three suburbs where he was allegedly caught masturbating.

His matter has been adjourned to April 3.

