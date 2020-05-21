Court appearance for man arrested during massive police operation

A DRUG dealer who remains on bail in rehab has pleaded guilty after he was arrested last year during a massive police operation on the Northern Rivers.

Police in late August arrested at least nine people as part of Strike Force Balsillie, which seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other goods from properties in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Kane Joseph Davy, 32, was one of the nine arrested and last week pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing ammunition without a licence and publishing false and misleading material to obtain advantage.

He was excused from Lismore Local Court last week when his solicitor entered the pleas on his behalf.

Davy remains on bail as he continues attending a residential rehabilitation program.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor told the court she would be withdrawing the indictable charge of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

However, the DPP prosecutor said the DPP will continue to take carriage of the case as it remains in the Local Court.

Davy is yet to enter a plea to a further charge of possessing an unauthorised firearm.

He will return to Lismore Local Court on May 27 for further mention after he has completed his residential rehabilitation program.