Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mullumbimby man has been accused of importing drugs from the Netherlands.
A Mullumbimby man has been accused of importing drugs from the Netherlands. NSW Police
Crime

Court appearance for man accused of importing MDMA by post

Liana Turner
by
4th Sep 2019 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of importing MDMA from the Netherlands has been remanded in custody.

Domonic Bryce Patel, 26, from Mullumbimby, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Patel was arrested at Mullumbimby Post Office on Monday afternoon.

Police will allege three packages from the Netherlands were intercepted at a postal facility in Sydney in August.

They were allegedly found to contain a commercial quantity of MDMA.

After his arrest, police raided a Mullumbimby property where they will allege they seized cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, cash and two "gel blaster” guns.

Mr Patel has lodged no formal pleas to his charges, which include possessing a marketable quantity of an unlawful border controlled drug, two counts of drug supply, cultivating a prohibited plant, drug possession, dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a restricted substance.

The matter went briefly before Magistrate Karen Stafford, who adjourned the case until October 28.

byron bay local court mdma northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'A top bloke, we are shattered': Hit and run victim named

    premium_icon 'A top bloke, we are shattered': Hit and run victim named

    News THE theme park community have joined loved ones mourning a father and workmate killed in an alleged hit-and-run at Tweed Heads.

    MAP: Where magpies are swooping on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon MAP: Where magpies are swooping on the Northern Rivers

    Environment The best ways to avoid getting swooped by a magpie this spring

    The incredible home that sold for almost $5 million

    premium_icon The incredible home that sold for almost $5 million

    Property North Coast home has a self-cleaning pool, private trail to beach

    WARNING: Conditions ripe for 'destructive' bushfires

    WARNING: Conditions ripe for 'destructive' bushfires

    News Northern Rivers firefighters are on high alert as temperatures soar