Court appearance for man accused of importing MDMA by post

A Mullumbimby man has been accused of importing drugs from the Netherlands.

A Mullumbimby man has been accused of importing drugs from the Netherlands. NSW Police

A MAN accused of importing MDMA from the Netherlands has been remanded in custody.

Domonic Bryce Patel, 26, from Mullumbimby, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Patel was arrested at Mullumbimby Post Office on Monday afternoon.

Police will allege three packages from the Netherlands were intercepted at a postal facility in Sydney in August.

They were allegedly found to contain a commercial quantity of MDMA.

After his arrest, police raided a Mullumbimby property where they will allege they seized cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, cash and two "gel blaster” guns.

Mr Patel has lodged no formal pleas to his charges, which include possessing a marketable quantity of an unlawful border controlled drug, two counts of drug supply, cultivating a prohibited plant, drug possession, dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a restricted substance.

The matter went briefly before Magistrate Karen Stafford, who adjourned the case until October 28.