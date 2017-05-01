Court appearance for couple busted with drugs at airport

A COUPLE from Larnook flew into the long arm of the law when they arrived at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on Sunday and were allegedly discovered with 317g of meth-amphetamine with a street value of between $80,000 and $90,000.

Kaja John Feakes, 38, and Erin Joy McMaster, 48, were arrested by police and appeared in Lismore Local Court yesterday and had their bail refused.

Both have been charged with supplying and possessing a prohibited drug in greater than a commercial quantity.

At a media conference yesterday Richmond Local Area Command's crime manager, Detective Cameron Lindsay, said it was part of an ongoing investigation in the commercial supply of amphetamines in the region.

"Police attended the airport at Ballina, there they allegedly stopped a couple of a flight from Sydney and will allege we found a large amount of ice on those people," he said.

"As a result of this arrest a search warrant was executed where guns, cash and we allege to have found drugs, firearms and stolen property."

It is understood Lismore Detectives and Nimbin Police executed the search warrant at a Larnook address on Sunday afternoon and during the search police located three .22 rifles, ammunition, $45,700 cash, a stolen ute, jewellery, nine electric guitars, a substance alleged to be the drug 'ice' and a vacuum sealed bag of marijuana.

Detective Lindsay said the alleged quantity of ice was a large amount which had been stopped getting into the community.

"Ice is an insidious drug and long periods of imprisonment can result," he said."

"I'm really pleased with the outcome and taking this drug off the streets," he said.

He said the alleged transportation of drugs by air was becoming increasingly part of the distribution of ice in the Northern Rivers area.

"We are seeing a link with both the dealing of ice and firearms in this area and this is very concerning to us," he said. "Over 12 ounces of ice being brought in this way has to be a dent in the market."

Feakes and McMaster appeared separately and were represented by different solicitors. Feakes who was also found to have an outstanding warrant in Queensland, was represented by solicitor Tom Ivey, while McMaster was represented by solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke.