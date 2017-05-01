26°
News

Court appearance for couple busted with drugs at airport

Alison Paterson
| 1st May 2017 5:27 PM
Snr constable David Henderson with guns and guitars recovered from drug bust home.
Snr constable David Henderson with guns and guitars recovered from drug bust home. local

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A COUPLE from Larnook flew into the long arm of the law when they arrived at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on Sunday and were allegedly discovered with 317g of meth-amphetamine with a street value of between $80,000 and $90,000.

Kaja John Feakes, 38, and Erin Joy McMaster, 48, were arrested by police and appeared in Lismore Local Court yesterday and had their bail refused.

Both have been charged with supplying and possessing a prohibited drug in greater than a commercial quantity.

At a media conference yesterday Richmond Local Area Command's crime manager, Detective Cameron Lindsay, said it was part of an ongoing investigation in the commercial supply of amphetamines in the region.

"Police attended the airport at Ballina, there they allegedly stopped a couple of a flight from Sydney and will allege we found a large amount of ice on those people," he said.

"As a result of this arrest a search warrant was executed where guns, cash and we allege to have found drugs, firearms and stolen property."

It is understood Lismore Detectives and Nimbin Police executed the search warrant at a Larnook address on Sunday afternoon and during the search police located three .22 rifles, ammunition, $45,700 cash, a stolen ute, jewellery, nine electric guitars, a substance alleged to be the drug 'ice' and a vacuum sealed bag of marijuana.

Detective Lindsay said the alleged quantity of ice was a large amount which had been stopped getting into the community.

"Ice is an insidious drug and long periods of imprisonment can result," he said."

"I'm really pleased with the outcome and taking this drug off the streets," he said.

He said the alleged transportation of drugs by air was becoming increasingly part of the distribution of ice in the Northern Rivers area.

"We are seeing a link with both the dealing of ice and firearms in this area and this is very concerning to us," he said. "Over 12 ounces of ice being brought in this way has to be a dent in the market."

Feakes and McMaster appeared separately and were represented by different solicitors. Feakes who was also found to have an outstanding warrant in Queensland, was represented by solicitor Tom Ivey, while McMaster was represented by solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers crime

Court appearance for couple busted with drugs at airport

Court appearance for couple busted with drugs at airport

“BOTH persons and their luggage were searched and were subsequently found to with a commercial quantity in excess of 300g of methamphetamine.”

The story behind this iconic image from the Lismore floods

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of town after heavy flooding in town.

Fear was visible in the man's eyes as the water engulfed them.

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

First two shows sold out in 20 minutes

Motorcycle rider dies in front of his mates

FATALITY: A 25-year-old man died when he lost control of his motorbike on Sunday on Summerland Way.

A young man dies while riding with his mates

Local Partners

Why are people howling at the full moon in Lennox Head?

CONCERNED residents will raise their voices about lake plan.

New long-range shark shield a guardian for the ocean

Footage from shark drones operating at Ballina, Lennox Head, Evans Head, Redhead and Kiama.

Shark Shield announce long-range version of its technology

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

First two shows sold out in 20 minutes

Cecilia Brandolini strengthens her Voice with solo career

TOURING: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Bar-and-cafe style shows are free

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

VEGIES: Okra, carrots, bitter melon and wax jambu.

Where to get fresh produce from

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

ED Sheeran has beaten ABBA to become the longest-running No.1 in Australian chart history, after spending 15 weeks at No.1.

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

First two shows sold out in 20 minutes

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

Godfather cast reunites at Tribeca

Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two.

It was an offer The Godfather cast couldn’t refuse

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

500 Metres to Main Beach

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Contact Agent

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!