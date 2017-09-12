Couples to spend big after million dollar Lotto wins

After an extensive search, a down-to-earth pair was revealed as the mystery ticket holders of the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto $4 million division-one prize.

TWO Toowoomba couples have hit the jackpot, scooping up a combined $6.3 million from separate lotto wins.

The lucky couple said "their heads were spinning", having purchased the winning ticket at Northpoint shopping centre.

"It's going to change our lives. It's a wonderful feeling to have," the winning man said.

"It's totally bizarre. And to think it's $4 million. It is a little bit to take in. We're level-headed so we're going to put it to good use.

"There's a billion plans but we'll wait until we see it in our account before we decide anything. We'll definitely pay off the mortgage."

The couple, who only play Saturday Gold Lotto occasionally, explained they checked their ticket on Saturday night, shortly after the winning numbers were drawn.

"My wife checked it and said 'I think we've won it'. I thought the prize would be about $500,000, but then we saw there was only one winner in Australia. We can't believe it," he explained.

Last week, a Wilsonton woman scored a $2.32 million Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize. While the draw was held on Tuesday, the woman only realised on Friday.

"We had heard someone had won the jackpot prize but I just thought 'wouldn't that be nice if it was us'," she said.

"My husband said we should just go check the ticket in case it was us, but I said to him 'don't get your hopes up, don't get your hopes up.

"My husband will probably think about retiring early and we will spoil the kids. I would love to get my teeth done.

"I'm really excited to start planning for our future and to live our lives to the fullest."