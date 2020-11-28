Hot car girl's death: Couple to stay behind bars

A Townsville couple charged with manslaughter over the death of a three year old girl will stay behind bars on remand for at least two weeks as they seek legal help.

Represented by lawyer Lyndell O'Connor, Laura Black had her case adjourned until December 14 in Townsville Magistrates Court.

The two week adjournment is so that Black can seek Legal Aid. Black did not appear in court this morning.

Laura Black seen being led away by police at Townsville University Hospital. It comes after a woman arrived at the Townsville University Hospital with a dead child in her car.

Black and Aaron Hill, 29, were charged with manslaughter after a three-year-old Townsville girl was allegedly left to die in a hot car.

They discovered the dead girl and rushed her to Townsville University Hospital about 2.45pm yesterday.

Ms O'Connor couldn't handle co-accused Hill's case as well.

Hill, who appeared in custody, asked for an adjournment until December 14.

Both were remanded in custody.

Originally published as Couple to stay behind bars after manslaughter charges