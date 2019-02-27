Couple tells of close call with fire

EXHAUSTED: Rick Carroll, of Tabulam, fought the fire and saved his house.

EXHAUSTED: Rick Carroll, of Tabulam, fought the fire and saved his house. Susanna Freymark

RICK CARROLL was laying bricks at his property near Tabulam the day the fire was lit near Riders Rest on the Bruxner Hwy.

"A mate phoned and said, there's a fire at your place,” Rick said.

Because of the winds, Rick hadn't noticed anything.

With his partner Deb Van Gelder, who was in Ewingar at the time, they have lived on their 200ha property for 26 years.

He finished tidying up the bricks and wasn't too worried.

"I've never seen a fire though my place,” he said.

That was about to change

Deb came home and together they started their own personal fire drill.

"I briefed her, we were staying,” he said.

They got out pumps, a backpack with a hose and raked a fire break as quickly as they could.

The flames were licking the boundary fence at 11am on Tuesday, February 12.

"It was another hour before it came close,” Rick said. "It was just the two of us and we were a bit anxious.”

All day they kept an eye on the fire and only had a brief two hour nap before rising early the next day.

That's when Rick heard what sounded like a freight train coming up the gully, he said.

The wind had changed and they were in the direct line of a fast moving fire.

"That was when I shit myself,” Rick said.

Deb rang triple zero again as they battled the blaze. They lost half of their herb garden which Deb uses in her naturopathic work.

But if it hadn't been for the three brigades and a water bombing helicopter, Rick doesn't like to think how they could have lost everything.

He was relieved for the back up, he said. After the brigades left, the couple continued to put out spot fires. One of those fires resulted in half the shed burning and Rick losing a generator, compressor and cement mixer.

Later relaxing on the back verandah after .having a much needed shower, the wind changed again.

"I saw a flame by the side of the house,” Rick said.

"Here we go again.”

With 18 homes destroyed, Rick and Deb are fortunate. Rick has spent the days following the fire fixing the fencing around their property. He's done all he can.

If anyone can give Rick a hand, let us know. Like many residents at Tabulam, Jubullum and Drake, your support goes a long way.