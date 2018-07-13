Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Fawcett and Cathlene Navie of Grafton won the Telstra Best Dressed Couple prize.
Scott Fawcett and Cathlene Navie of Grafton won the Telstra Best Dressed Couple prize. Adam Hourigan
Fashion & Beauty

Couple strike a winner on Insta

12th Jul 2018 5:23 PM

THE 2018 Telstra Best Dressed Couple didn't even have Instagram when they took their photo for the competition at the Grafton Cup race day.

But thanks to Grafton Shoppingworld (and their help with Instagram), Cathlene Naive and Scott Fawcett walked away victorious.

The Pillar Valley couple, dressed in red and black with animal print accents, stood out for the judges who used the social media platform to run the competition for the first time this year.

Scott was dressed from top to toe in a Connor outfit and Cathlene wore a dress and headpiece from Wicked Dame, with her own beautiful red shoes.

Cathlene said she'd been to the races a number of times with her dad, who is a jockey.

The two moved to the Grafton region three years ago and have been to the Grafton Cup twice.

"We love it here," Scott said.

"I love Grafton and I love Cathlene."

The Telstra Best Dressed Couple was judged from Instagram under the tag #gswfotf10. To check out their Grafton Cup Day outfit and other couples in the running, search the hashtag on Instagram.

fashions on the field grafton shoppingworld instagram julycarnival2018
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'This plant changed my life'

    premium_icon 'This plant changed my life'

    Health A BALLINA man is calling on the medical and scientific communities to research a herb he says cured his diabetes

    Help young Shari battle a rare cancer

    Help young Shari battle a rare cancer

    Health Support 16-year-old Shari Rose's rare cancer battle

    Buonissimo! A little taste of Italy... on wheels

    premium_icon Buonissimo! A little taste of Italy... on wheels

    Business Bringing authentic Italian food onto Australian dinner tables

    'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

    premium_icon 'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

    Offbeat It wasn't her usual find on her morning beach walk

    Local Partners