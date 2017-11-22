Couple share their secret to a long marriage

CONGRATULATIONS: Richard and Margaret Powell at home in Coraki celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. INSET: On their wedding day.

ON OCTOBER 17, 1952, Richard Powell invited Margaret Bodley to the Lismore Show.

They went to Coraki Public School and knew each other but the show was to be their first official date.

Unfortunately for Richard, then 16 years old, the date never happened.

He was riding a horse on the Coraki racetrack when the girth slipped. With his feet still in the stirrups, he hit his forehead on the metal railing. The doctor was called.

"Blood splattered on to the doctor's car windscreen,” Richard said.

For seven weeks he was in hospital but he recovered in time for the debutante ball, where 17-year-old Margaret was accompanied by her brother.

Richard managed to dance with her all night, he said.

Decades later Richard, 81, and Margaret, 79, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

At their home in Coraki they have lots of toys and plenty of space for the great-grandchildren to play with Scooby the dog.

The couple have four children, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Their children were into hockey and they were the type of parents who were into what their kids were into, they said.

They have a granddaughter who plays hockey for Australia.

They laugh when asked about the secret to a long marriage.

"A lot of patience,” Margaret said.

"Pick the right partner,” Richard said more seriously.

"And don't throw the towel in after an argument - get over it.”

They have loved living in Coraki because it is such a friendly place, Margaret said.

"We used to know everyone in Coraki, I could have taken you house to house,” Richard said.

Richard Powell, 81, Margaret Powell, 79 of Coraki celebarte their 60th wedding anniversary. Susanna Freymark

The couple have been in the Lions Club for 52 years until it closed and still volunteer at the youth hall.

"We do wakes at the bowling club to raise money for the youth hall,” Richard said.

A welder by trade, he built the roof of the youth hall.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with family.