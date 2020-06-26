Couple reflect on 7 decades of loving the paper

YOU WILL BE MISSED: Lismore couple Charlie and Dorothy Cox have been reading the Northern Star each day for more than 68 years and said they will very much miss the ritual of catching up on local news over breakfast. Photo: Alison Paterson

“WE HAVE been reading the Northern Star for more than 68 years and we are devastated that the newspaper is going.”

When Charlie and Dorothy Cox began married life nearly 70 years ago, they started a tradition of daily reading the Northern Star at breakfast.

Mr Cox said since they have bought the newspaper they have seen many changes.

Back in 1952, the Northern Star was a broadsheet, pounds, shillings and pence was the currency and sporting news was as often on the front page as it was on the back.

The dynamic couple who are in their 80s are also stalwarts of the Lismore Garden Club and said even when they went on holiday they would have the newspaper held or forwarded on so they can catch up on their reading.

“Since our retirement it has been our pleasure to enjoy the Northern Star over breakfast,” Mr Cox said.

“We each read half, I get the front and back and Dot gets the middle,” he said.

“We discuss various items as we go, it is sad that soon this will no longer be possible.”

Mr Cox said many years ago when they took their children on their first caravanning holiday they realised how important the Northern Star was for them to stay in touch with the community.

“On our return we asked a dear friend about her husband’s health and were devastated to learn he had died while we were away,” Mr Cox said.

Since then the couple has never missed an issue, having it delivered to their various addresses in town until the 2017 flood when they started to buy on their daily shopping trip.

“Even when we travelled around Australia for 15 months in the 1987-88, our three sons would send us the papers regularly,” Mrs Cox said.

“The papers would be sent to the nearest post office to where we were and they would send us the whole weekend edition as well as article of interest.”

Mrs Cox said they are very disappointed the Northern Star is closing print production.

“Honestly, we find it incomprehensible that an area the size of the Northern Rivers cannot sustain a newspaper,” she said.

Mr Cox said not everyone can afford a computer or smart phone or if they can, and may not be able to handle the technology.