Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and ambulance paramedics stabilised a 75yo woman who rolled her car near Pillar Valley this afternoon. Photo: Westpac Rescue Helicopter
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and ambulance paramedics stabilised a 75yo woman who rolled her car near Pillar Valley this afternoon. Photo: Westpac Rescue Helicopter
News

Couple plummet 12m after frightening Pacific Highway crash

Adam Hourigan
12th Oct 2020 5:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HUSBAND and wife have survived an incredible crash scene on the new section of the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

Acting Inspector Richard Garrels said the couple were traveling north in a Lexus car, when at 1.30 the male driver fell asleep and drifted into the centre guard wire.

“They have travelled along that for 150m and plummeted off the highway down a 12m embankment, and landed on its roof,” Acting Inspector Garrels said.

>>> RELATED: New highway sections opening up

“The driver freed himself and alerted passers by who called ambulance and police.”

Acting Inspector Garrels said the man sustained only minor injuries, while the woman required further medical attention.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 3pm, and the critical care medical team alongside ambulance paramedics treated the woman on scene.

She was then airlifted to Lismore Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment. Her injuries are reported to be non life-threatening.

>>> RELATED: Dashcam captures footage of first highway crash

It is one of the few incidents to occur on the new section of highway that spans the Clarence Valley, the new section providing currently providing unbroken section of four-lane divided highway from Glenugie to Devils Pulpit.

crash pacific highway pacific highway upgrade westpac rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Official severe weather outlook released by BOM

        Premium Content Official severe weather outlook released by BOM

        News BE PREPARED for a fierce La Niña, says the Bureau of Meteorology, as they release their severe weather outlook.

        PHOTOS: Ballina swoops into NRRRL grand final

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Ballina swoops into NRRRL grand final

        Rugby League Check out our photo gallery from the Ballina and Casino semi final on Sunday.

        Emergency motion to defer parking fees at hospital

        Premium Content Emergency motion to defer parking fees at hospital

        News A LISMORE councillor wants to delay the reintroduction of parking fees around...

        'Idiot' driver torches car, starts bushfire in East Lismore

        Premium Content 'Idiot' driver torches car, starts bushfire in East Lismore

        News POLICE said the vehicle was deliberately torched after a dangerous pursuit through...