Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tim, 70, and Julie Hudson, 52, who were well-known in the Queensland aviation industry, rented a light plane on January 22 for a journey from Caloundra to Tangalooma.
Tim, 70, and Julie Hudson, 52, who were well-known in the Queensland aviation industry, rented a light plane on January 22 for a journey from Caloundra to Tangalooma.
News

Couple killed in light plane crash identified

by Staff writers
31st Jan 2020 6:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE pilot and passenger missing after a tragic plane crash in Moreton Bay have been identified.

Tim, 70, and Julie Hudson, 52, who were well-known in the Queensland aviation industry, rented a light plane on January 22 for a journey from Caloundra to Tangalooma.

A distress call was made by Mr Hudson around 4.30pm from Flinders Reef, north of Moreton Island.

Tim and Julie Hudson who were travelling in a light plane that crashed into Moreton Bay last week.
Tim and Julie Hudson who were travelling in a light plane that crashed into Moreton Bay last week.

The mayday call was described as both gut-wrenching and catastrophic by pilot Ben Mihan, who was in the air when the call was sounded.

"My gut instinct was to get the camera out and use it to try (and) locate where it went down," he said.

"I tried to see if there was any fire or smoke or if it had made impact with land. I looked around the water but unfortunately the waters were murky and hard to see into."

An extensive land, air and sea search was carried out with police, rescue helicopters, AMSA and Volunteer Marine Rescue involved.

This week specialist police discovered the wreckage of the light plane in 36 metres of water, north of Moreton Island. No bodies were recovered.

Investigations are continuing.

aviation industry editors picks julie hudson moreton bay plane crash sunshine coast tim hudson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        premium_icon Church tries to stop priest suing over child sexual abuse

        News A serving priest alleges he was sexually abused while in the custody of Lismore Diocese as a child in the 1960s.

        Goodbye to kind, gentle, much-loved artist

        premium_icon Goodbye to kind, gentle, much-loved artist

        News MORE than 1000 people came to say their final farewell to Albert ‘Digby’ Moran at...

        Beloved health food shop saved

        premium_icon Beloved health food shop saved

        News SOME of its sister stores closed down last year, but this Lismore shop is staying...

        Stunning satellite imagery reveals natural fire recovery

        premium_icon Stunning satellite imagery reveals natural fire recovery

        News Images show how Rappville is recovering after the bushfires.