Couple killed in horror hit and run

A man and woman have been killed after a stolen car crashed into their Holden Commodore in Wantirna South. Picture: Nicole Garmston

A man and woman have been killed after a stolen car crashed into their Holden Commodore in Wantirna South. Picture: Nicole Garmston

THE grieving parents of a man killed in a double hit-run fatal have made a heartbreaking visit to the scene.

The 38-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife were killed when a stolen Lexus driven by two teens ploughed into their car at the intersection of Stud Rd and Boronia Rd in Wantirna South, in Melbourne's east, early this morning.

The pair had been married for just over a year.

Police say the underage driver of the Lexus ran a red light at dangerous speed while driving southbound on Stud Rd.

It's believed the male passenger of the Holden Commodore was killed on impact.

His wife, who was driving, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The two teenagers, who police believe stole the 4WD Lexus during a home invasion on Thursday morning, fled the crash scene.

Have-a-go hero security guards from the nearby Knox Club tried to stop the pair as they fled, grabbing a jacket from the female before she and the male managed to run off south down Stud Rd.

The couple in the Holden Commodore had only been married for 12 months. Picture: Nicole Garmston

The shocked parents of the male passenger comforted each other while they took in the horrific scene this morning shortly after 7am.

The pair spent 20 minutes on Boronia Rd trying to come to terms with what had happened.

Acting Superintendent Stuart McGregor said speaking to the man's parents was one of the hardest things he had done in his career.

"I've had to stand at the intersection with the parents of one of the deceased, I've been able to explain how it has occurred but not why," Supt McGregor said.

"This behaviour is abhorrent. No one in the community can understand why.

"The image of mum and dad of the male passenger will probably stay with me for the rest of my life."

The couple lived nearby in The Basin and were likely on their way home.

Supt McGregor said police had good lines of inquiries and it was only a matter of time before they caught the offenders.

"I'm positive that other people already know who this is and they know where they are.

"We are going to catch them, it is just a matter of time. But it is better for them to come us than us to come to them."

A young couple has died after a stolen Lexus smashed into their Holden Commodore. Picture: Nicole Garmston

He said the two minors were likely to have injuries after the smash.

"There is nothing fun about this. This is not a game, this is real life. The reality is that two people are dead and two more are going to jail."

Further tests were being carried out by the Major Collision Investigation Unit at the scene in Wantirna South.

The Lexus was stolen by three people in Listerfield on Thursday morning.

It had since been spotted in Rowville but police have had no other sightings of the stolen car.

The offending male is of caucasian appearance and about 173cm tall with a skinny build and dark collar-length hair with blonde streaks. He was wearing a hi-vis hooded jumper and possibly grey shorts.

The female is described as caucasian appearance and about 165cm tall with a skinny build and long wavy blonde hair. She was wearing a white tank top, black leggings and a black leather purse with a shoulder strap.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au