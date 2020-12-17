Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.
Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death of elderly couple

by Cormac Pearson
17th Dec 2020 8:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside a home in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to Ulinga Crescent in Parkinson at 3pm to conduct a welfare check.

They then found the man and woman dead inside what is believed to be their house.

Investigations into the suspicious deaths are under way and a crime scene has been declared at the home.

Originally published as Couple found dead in Brisbane southside home

crime death murder parkinson suspicious death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No words’: Council workers baffled by bizarre vandalism

        Premium Content ‘No words’: Council workers baffled by bizarre vandalism

        News THE strange act follows what has been a horror time for the town, which has been battered by severe weather.

        Shopkeeper reflects on another flood cycle

        Premium Content Shopkeeper reflects on another flood cycle

        News ONE retailer said he's relieved the flash flooding which deluged East Lismore on...

        FAST FLOOD: ‘It took three minutes to hit us’

        Premium Content FAST FLOOD: ‘It took three minutes to hit us’

        News AFTER she lost everything in the 2017 floods, Shell Hewitt moved to a “safe” spot...

        Plan in motion to bring back Dunoon Dam project

        Premium Content Plan in motion to bring back Dunoon Dam project

        News THREE Rous councillors are needed to support a motion that would have to be debated...