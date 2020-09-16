Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An elderly couple are among three people who have died at Mt Augustus - the world’s biggest rock - in WA this week.
An elderly couple are among three people who have died at Mt Augustus - the world’s biggest rock - in WA this week.
News

Couple found dead at hiking spot

by Angie Raphael
16th Sep 2020 7:44 PM

An elderly couple have been found dead after visiting the world's biggest rock in WA - just days after another death at the site.

Police say walkers found a man aged in his 70s on the Mt Augustus summit walk, about 45 minutes from the car park, at 7.30am on Wednesday.

A search began for a woman aged in her 60s, who is believed to be his partner, and her body was found about five hours later.

It comes after a 53-year-old woman died while hiking in the Mt Augustus National Park on Monday.

Police said the two incidents were not related.

"None of the deaths are deemed suspicious," police said in a statement.

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths have commenced and reports will be prepared for the coroner."

Mt Augustus is a very remote part of WA, with daily temperatures at this time of year in the high 30s to 40s.

Police warn people should consider their physical condition and the remoteness of the area when planning their travels.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions has closed access to the park while the bodies are recovered.

Originally published as Couple found dead at hiking spot

death missing mt augustus

Just In

    Just In

      Man found dead at home

      Man found dead at home
      • 16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: The heartbreaking notes, tributes left for Eddie

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: The heartbreaking notes, tributes left for Eddie

        News THE tragic death of a beloved Lismore teenager has prompted an outpouring of grief.

        New Pacific Highway interchanges to open tonight

        Premium Content New Pacific Highway interchanges to open tonight

        News As 34km of new highway opens, take a look at the new sections

        Arlo ‘soldiering on’ and taking the pain of chemo treatment

        Premium Content Arlo ‘soldiering on’ and taking the pain of chemo treatment

        News Bangalow family thanks community for generous support

        Poachers who took jaw from whale face $88,000 fine

        Premium Content Poachers who took jaw from whale face $88,000 fine

        News "Sperm whale teeth are ivory, and there is a lot of money in ivory"