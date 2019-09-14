Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bar brawl ends badly for couple in Alstonville.
Bar brawl ends badly for couple in Alstonville. Kate O'Neill
Crime

Couple fight hotel staff, patrons after alcohol confiscated

Aisling Brennan
by
14th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Alstonville couple who assaulted multiple people at a hotel during a "disturbing” scene have been sentenced.

Jimi Knight and his partner Holly Kerr both appeared before Ballina Local Court on Thursday for sentencing over an incident in June 2018 where they assaulted staff members and patrons at the Federal Hotel in Alstonville after alcohol they'd purchased elsewhere was confiscated.

According to court documents, Knight became aggressive after a staff member placed the alcohol behind the bar. He then threw a glass and intimidated the staff member by pushing him.

While patrons came to assist the staff member, Kerr then tried to intervene as other people calmed Knight down causing her to confront those who were trying to assist the staff member.

When Kerr became aggressive in the process, staff and patrons tried to control her before she hit at them and told one she would "kick you in the nuts".

Knight then tried to assist his partner and continued to attack other patrons and staff members by lashing out at them, even throwing a "haymaker style punch” at people.

The events of that evening saw Knight charged with four counts of common assault, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk and intimidate intending fear or physical harm, destroy or damage property and affray.

Meanwhile Kerr was charged with three counts of common assault and affray.

After CCTV of the fight was played to the court, Magistrate Karen Stafford said both Knight and Kerr displayed "appalling behaviour”.

Knight, who remains in custody for a separate matter, was sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of 20 months, and will be eligible for parole on May 11, 2020. He was also sentenced for another matter on Thursday, which was factored into the length of his imprisonment.

Kerr was convicted and sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of three years.

alstonville ballina local court federal hotel northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Elevated' fire danger to remain into next week

    premium_icon 'Elevated' fire danger to remain into next week

    Environment THE PM has visited fire-affected parts of Queensland but it's unclear if he'll visit Northern NSW.

    Have you seen him? Police seek 32-year-old man over pursuits

    Have you seen him? Police seek 32-year-old man over pursuits

    Crime He's known to frequent Lismore, Evans Head and Parramatta

    BEFORE & AFTER: Amazing satellite images of fire zone

    premium_icon BEFORE & AFTER: Amazing satellite images of fire zone

    News See the full extent of devastating bushfires

    Tora's new vibes really Can't Buy The Mood

    premium_icon Tora's new vibes really Can't Buy The Mood

    Whats On Byron band will unveil new album at local show