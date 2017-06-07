Couple fight for little Molly

SUPPORT MOLLY: Melissa and Ben Black, from Ballina, with their daughter Molly, who has a chromosomal disorder.

WITH a peck on the cheek from Dad, Ben, a smile burst across the face of little Molly Black.

"Sometimes it's hard to get her to smile,” mum Melissa said as two-year-old Molly beamed.

Doting parents, Ben and Mel, would do anything for their first child.

That's not much different to any parent.

However, the Ballina couple are supporting Molly while she faces some big challenges.

Molly was born with a rare chromosomal disorder called Trisomy 12P, along with a blood disorder that caused caused a massive haemorrhage shortly after birth that has left Molly with severe brain damage and significant delays in all areas of her development.

She can't walk, she can't crawl, can't feed herself and has respiratory problems.

While she is aged 2, Molly is essentially still a new-born baby, requiring a lot of care.

And due to the rarity of the condition -- Melissa said she understands only 50 people in the world have been diagnosed -- there is little anyone knows on what Molly will be able to achieve as she grows and her life expectancy.

But Melissa and Ben were put on to a an organisation called the The Institutes for the Achievement of Human Potential (IAHP), in Philadelphia, USA, which works on child brain development and helping brain-injured children.

The non-profit organisation was founded by Glenn Doman in 1955.

The Institutes' website says the programs aim to help brain-injured children "achieve normality physically, intellectually, physiologically and socially”, and claims the "majority of children achieve one of these goals,” but also concedes some children don't achieve any of the goals.

The couple still work with the medical profession in Australia, but concede the institute's work is not accepted by some mainstream doctors.

But Melissa and Ben are committed to giving Molly every chance in life, and have begun a program the institute developed for their young girl.

"We don't want to not try,” Ben said.

"We don't want to look back in 10 years and think we didn't try.

"We just want to give Molly the best quality of life she can have.”

Melissa said: "We can't just sit back and do nothing”.

"We would do anything for her,” she said.

The initial program developed for Molly focuses on activities based on sensory stimulation and chest exercises to build the lungs up, all conducted at home.

Volunteers have come on board to help the couple put Molly through the activities each day.

The couple claim they have seen improvements in Molly, and credit the program for those improvements.

They are now seeking to raise $20,000 for treatment at the IAHP for Molly in August this year.

They have set up a GoFundMe page called Molly's Trip to IAHP for Treatment.

And the Ballina Scope Club has come on board to support a charity golf day, organised by a fundraising committee, to be held at the Ballina Golf Club on July 16, with registration starting at 10.30am.

Entry is $35 which includes 18 holes of golf (ambrose) and a barbecue lunch. To book, phone 6686 2766.