Couple busted with drugs, large amount of cash in hotel room

TWEED Heads Police conducted a drug bust at a hotel a short distance down the road for their station on Thursday Jul 30, 2020. Picture: Alamy

TWEED Heads police did not have far to go when they conducted a drug bust at a hotel down the road from their Wharf Street station yesterday.

In what has been a busy week of drug busts for police in the far corner of northeastern NSW, Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Kehoe said their latest search warrant was executed at around 12.30pm on Thursday at the Mantra Twin Towns.

“Officers from Tweed Byron Police District conducted a search of a room at the hotel and they located a large sum of cash and prohibited drugs,” he said.

“Police also seized about 500ml of a substance believed to be GHB gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid).”

Insp Kehoe said a couple were arrested and refused bail.

“A man, 43, has been charged with offences involving the proceeds of crime, prohibited drug and organising and assisting with a drugs premises,” he said.

“And a 42-year-old woman has been charged drug supply, possession and drug premises offences, both were refused bail and will face court in Tweed Heads this morning.”

Insp Kehoe said the arrest was based on information from local intelligence.