Police arrested a man and a woman in East Lismore over bushfire fraud offenecs.
Couple accused of bushfire fraud must stay in Lismore, Casino

Adam Daunt
22nd Dec 2020 9:00 AM
THE MAN and woman at the centre of the East Lismore fraud bust last week will appear in court next February to face their charges.

Robert Allan and Rebecca Allan are facing multiple charges relating to the fraudulent activity including obtaining property by deception, using fraudulent documents and recklessly deal with the proceeds of crime.

The pair have been granted bail in the meantime but cannot leave Lismore or Casino for any reason and are not to enter any international airport or other point of departure from Australia.

The pair are alleged to have claimed more than $75,000 dollars fraudulently through bushfire grant assistance and tried to claim compensation through insurance.

Police will allege in court the man claimed he lost more than 3000 head of cattle during the 2019 bushfires and attempted to claim compensation through an insurance company.

He’s also accused of applying for several NSW Government grant schemes for bushfire assistance

In June 2020, officers from the Richmond Police District Rural Crime Prevention Team commenced Strike Force Munyana to investigate alleged fraudulent claims for grant money through a NSW Government scheme by a 34-year-old man and 33-year-old woman.

The pair will return to Lismore Local Court on February 24.

