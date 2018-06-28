Country sweethearts bring new hits

ADAM and Brooke is the first duo album by country stars Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont.

The #1 ARIA Country Chart Album features the hit singles Train Wreck and So Smooth.

After a long trip across the Nullarbor, the couple, who have been married for almost a decade, spoke to The Northern Star from Cobar, in central western NSW.

The music stars were very surprised that they saw rain over the Nullarbor on their way to Western Australia and back.

"It rained the whole way over and it rained quite a bit of the way back, we didn't expect that, we dragged the rain from the east to the west and brought it back again," Eckersley said.

McClymont said they were very excited to be coming to Evans Head in the last leg of a mammoth tour that started in February.

"This has been the most intense, full-on tour, that Adam and I have been to," she said.

"We decided to do an album last July, and we ended up going to the studio in August, so we wrote and recorded in in five weeks.

"We have been on the road pretty much every weekend since February."

McClymont said most of the songs on this album were written long ago.

"Adam and I have been together for over ten years and we have been writing together the whole time, so we had a few songs that we always thought we'd keep if we ever did an album together," the music star said.

"We put some of those songs so we only had to write three or four for this album, which was really good."

Eckersley said this album and their duo was different to any of their other music projects.

"We didn't want to sound like The McClymonts or the Adam Eckersley Band, which kind of cover a fair bit of the spectrum, but we wanted to sound somewhere in the middle," he said.

"Some of the hooks are very much Brooke's influence and some of the instrumentation is my influence, and we both really like the old fashion country sound, so we tried to meet somewhere in the middle, like a music version of our marriage.

"We'd done a lot of pre-production for this album in the lead up to the recording; we did three days at our shed at home, so everybody knew what they had to do, all the guys from my band played in this album plus we had a pedal steel player which gave it a different sound."

Eckersley said the show would have six people on stage playing the Adam and Brooke songs, plus some of the hits from The McClymonts and the the Adam Eckersley Band.

The duo will be supported by 2018 Golden Guitar Award-winner for New Talent, Brad Butcher.