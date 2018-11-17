Country stars meet for drought fundraiser

THE Lismore City Lions Club will hold a country music drought relief in Lismore this weekend.

The all-day event will be held at the Lismore Workers Club and will feature bush poets, comedians and music.

The music line-up includes Tony Wagner, Rossana Ruddick, Check 2 band, Lex Kaye and David Reeve.

Also on the line-up are artists Diane Coombs, Jeff Gibson, Clarrie Weller, Chris and Viv Boys, Brian Weir, Marge Graham, Ken Lindsay, Kylie Castle, Renee McAlpin, Brendan Smoother and Unumgar duo Watling and Bates.

Watling and Bates' latest single is called Minus Three, an instrumental tune from the release Small Town Tales, featuring local musicians Thor Phillips, Gareth Bjaaland and Christopher Ridgway.

Married in 2016 in Texas Queensland, Watling and Bates settled in Unumgar, where they remain until this day, making music and forging a life together.

Acclaimed as Queen of Country Music on the Sunshine Coast, Rosanna Ruddick has been singing from the age of five. At 14 she was accompanying her brother as a band member playing at local dances in North Queensland.

Originally from Townsville, Ms Ruddick plays a mix of American and Australian Country music.

Brendan Smoother first picked up a borrowed guitar when he was 15 years old from a friend who showed him a few basic chords.

After moving to Lismore in 1998, the singer songwriter recorded a two-track single that earned him, among others, two NCEIA Dolphin Award wins.

The backing band on the event will be composed by musicians John Rainbird, Jim Andrews, Richard Mackney, Ray Simpkin, Ian Wilson, Wayne Isbister, Dick McCoy and Tony Wagner.