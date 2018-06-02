Country stars bring their endless success

AUSTRALIA'S favourite and most successful country group, The McClymonts, are returning to the road after a year off.

Despite the break, Brooke, Sam and Mollie have been anything but quiet with their best-selling album Endless debuting #1 Country and #3 ARIA all-genre album chart upon release.

The album also generated three hit singles: House, Don't Wish It All Away and Like We Used To, after which the tour is named.

The artists also took home three awards at the 2018 Golden Guitar Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year and Group of the Year at the CMC Awards.

The singers have also had major personal milestones lately, including the birth of Sam's first baby, Wilder, the upcoming birth of Mollie's second child and Brooke released a duo album with her husband, Adam Eckersley.

The band are fired up and ready to go and with over 20 smash hit singles from their five albums.

They'll be performing hits like Forever Begins Tonight, Here's To You & I, Wrapped Up Good and Kick It Up, all sung with their stunning harmonies and backed by their incredible band.

Mollie McClymont said the sisters are excited to head off around Australia.

"It will be a high energy show packed with all of the favourites. It has been a while since we the road and can't wait to see you all soon!"