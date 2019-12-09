Country singer and X Factor contestant brings gifts to Rappville School

Former X-Factor runner up Jason Owen and his fiance Becy Harvey have set up a GoFundMe page – Doing It for Rural Aussie Kids – with the aim of buying toys with the proceeds for farming kids affected by the drought.

A FORMER runner-up of X factor and country singer Jason Owen with his fiance Becy Harvey will visit Rappville School on Wednesday, December 11 with presents for the students.

“As rural families have been really struggling during this horrific drought Bec and I wanted to lend a helping hand to kids and families in rural Australia so they can still have the Christmas they deserve,” Owen said.

“It’s been really hard for me to hear such heartbreaking tales regarding the drought.

“I come from a very small country town called Albert about 138km west of Dubbo so I have a real affinity to anyone on the land. Dubbo is now facing the prospect of running out of water by 2020 which is really concerning. It places such a strain on people’s finances when they have restricted water for their livestock and crops. They’re not able to farm adequately and make ends meet which is hard coming up to Christmas which should be a time of joy and abundance, particularly for kids.”

With a Golden Guitar and three Country Music Channel award nominations to his name, the singer has long been a major advocate for drought relief.

Owen recently performed two sold out shows with Daryl Braithwaite and donated all proceeds from merchandise sales to the fundraiser.

The singer and his fiance now plan to personally deliver some of the toys with money raised through the Aussie Rural Kids GoFundMe campaign.

The goods are purchased from shops in rural areas to support country retail outlets.

Owen, who is of Aboriginal descent, recently released a powerful motivational song, Undefeatable, which inspires people to dream big despite the hurdles.

In 2005, the then 11-year-old and his father were involved in a horrific motorcycle accident. The fear of losing his dad, coupled with the harsh reality of instant fame and rejection, has continued to plague Owen throughout his career.

“The trauma from the accident affected me mentally in a big way and as I’ve grown older, my fear and anxiety has only gotten worse, especially when I moved away from family and friends to pursue my dreams of being a singer,” said Owen said.

“When I started working professionally I also copped a lot of hate and criticism. And with attention on my skin and body image, I wasn’t in a good place.

“I’m now starting to pull through and move into a positive headspace and that’s what Undefeatable is about.

“It’s about pushing through the hard times. I think it’s especially relevant now for those farmers who are thinking of throwing in the towel. I hope it inspires them to hang in there.”

Bursting onto the Australian Music Scene in 2012 as runner up of the X-Factor, Owen launched his album Life Is A Highway which debuted at number one on the ARIA Country Chart.