Country reps to the fore in league clash

Lock Kyle Kennedy will be a key player for Northern Rivers against Central Coast in the NSW Country Championships game today.

Lock Kyle Kennedy will be a key player for Northern Rivers against Central Coast in the NSW Country Championships game today. Ursula Bentley

FOUR New South Wales Country representatives will lead Northern Rivers when they take on Central Coast in the the NSW Country Rugby League Championships at Crozier Field, Lismore, today.

Five-eighth Zac Beecher played hooker for NSW Country as a 19-year-old in 2016 when it was still an open competition before a few years out of the game.

Beecher is back in the fold after two seasons playing with Lennox Head in Far North Coast rugby union.

The team also has hooker Joe Besgrove, winger Michael Dwane and lock Kyle Kennedy, who played in Papua New Guinea with the NSW Country team last year at under-23 level.

Northern Rivers won the country championship last year and recently had a training session overseen by Gold Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan.

"Garth Brennan and his coaching staff came down to train with the team one Saturday and they learnt a lot from it, it was a great experience for them and a good hit-out on the day,” Northern Rivers coach Max Beecher said.

"We do have a bit of experience there but we're expecting a really hard game against Central Coast and the Greater Northern division (next weekend); we expect both of them to be pretty difficult encounters.”

Beecher is looking forward to seeing new halves combination Kel Sheather and Zac Beecher in action and is expecting co-captains Joe Besgrove and Kalani Hensby to step up and lead the team to a finals berth.

Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Northern Rivers will also take on Central Coast in a women's game with many of the players new to full contact after two seasons of the modified league tag competition.

"I have no issues with how they're developing at the moment; I'm really proud of them and where they're at,” coach Djaan Jarrett said.

"Before the trial game last week, you could see the excitement and everyone had a bit more of a spring in their step knowing there's a game coming up.

"As they played I think they were blown away with how well they went and I think they did a fantastic job based on the little preparation we had.”

Jarrett has played in Jersey Flegg and the Queensland Cup and has more than 10 years of coaching experience in Group Two and the NRRRL.

He believes coaching the Northern Rivers women's side is a unique opportunity for himself and the team.

"With the rate the women's game is growing I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity for me to pass my knowledge on to them, get them exposure and be part of their development.”

Kick-off is 1.20pm.

There are also Andrew Johns (Under-16) and Laurie Daley (Under-18) games from 10.30am.