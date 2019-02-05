Country music star to feature at Primex sneak peek

THERE will be a 'loud and proud' local focus when Norco Primex primary industry expo holds its 100-Day launch at its Casino site at noon today.

Rising country and western talent Katie Brooke will be a part of a sneak peek of what will be happening at the event, which will be held from May 16-18.

Event director Bruce Wright said Katie was a "perfect example of how Primex spotlights what is great about this region".

"She is an exceptional performer and we want the rest of the world to know about her," he said.

Ms Brooke certainly is local.

She was born in Casino, grew up on the family beef cattle property at nearby Mummulgum, went to school at Mummulgum Public, and then St Mary's Catholic College, Casino, before leaving for Tamworth for several years to hone her singing skills.

She's now back living on the family property, is a personal trainer at a Casino gym, has returned to St Mary's teaching guitar and singing and has a busy local performing schedule.

"I love being back home and am passionate about this region," she said.

"When you go away for so long you realise what you have at home. And I am a typical farm girl. I love being back at home with my family, the cattle and the horses. I love riding, but just don't do it as much as I used to."

So passionate is Ms Brooke about her origins, her recently released debut single is called Home Town Song.

"The song is based around Mummulgum and Casino. It is about those things that you forget about when you go away and then you come home and release how great 'home' is," she said.

"It is about connecting and all those people who live in country towns."

The single was very successful, reaching number two on the iTunes Country Charts.

"I didn't expect that for my first single, so things went pretty crazy for a while," Ms Brooke said.

"Now I have a six-track EP just about to come out, around mid-year, so by Primex and Beef Week I should have the hard copy of that out."

Ms Brooke hopes to promote that EP during her performances at Primex, which will be part of a busy schedule of performances through 2019, which she is tagging as 'The Home Town Tour'.

"I will be doing a lot of local gigs, because that is what 'The Home Town Tour' is all about, connecting with local country audiences," she said.

This weekend she will be performing at the Civic Hotel in Lismore on Friday night and Casino's Clydesdale Steakhouse on Saturday night.

Today's Norco Primex 100-Day Launch will showcase the event's major stakeholders and several exhibitors, including Bruce Lynton Jaguar Landrover, who will be unveiling for the first time on the Northern Rivers, Jaguar's first all-electric car, the I-PACE.

This year's Norco Primex will be held a month earlier, May 16-18, and is expected to attract about 400 exhibitors - 30 per cent more than in 2018.