Country music star shines at SCU

SHARING SONGS: From left: SCU student Kyra Cumming with singer-songwriter Sara Storer and SCU senior lecturer Leigh Carriage following the APRA AMCOS workshop at SCU on May 9. Jackie Munro

AFTER more than 20 years in the ebb and flow of the music industry, country music singer-songwriter Sara Storer has plenty of yarns to share.

Speaking to Southern Cross University students on Thursday as part of an APRA AMCOS songwriters' workshop, Storer shared her experiences as part of the music industry, especially the strange phenomenon of performing on stage in front of a sell-out crowd one night, to performing to a half-empty hall the following night.

The Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society, or APRA AMCOS, has partnered with SCU since 2006 to provide a series of songwriters' workshops for the university's contemporary music students.

The workshops allow students to access interviews, stories and performance from musicians across a range of genres, giving students vital knowledge about songwriting processes and guests' national and international careers in the music industry.

Storer, who is a multi-award winning singer-songwriter, said she jumped at the chance to participate in the workshop.

"I wanted to have the chance to discuss and share the experiences from my career in the music industry with students,” Storer said.

"My manager was also here with me so he was able to tell them about the business aspect of the industry.

"Seeing the students here today was really quite wonderful. I was surprised to see it was all ages. It just goes to show music doesn't fit just one genre.”

Second year student Kyra Cumming, who is studying performance and sound production, said the workshop was invaluable.

"It was really nice to come along, and it was eye-opening to come and hear everything Sara had to say,” she said.

Kyra, who was living on the Gold Coast before moving on campus in Lismore, said music has always been a natural career path, having grown up with her grandparents in the music industry.

She said she chose SCU because of the quality of the courses and opportunities the university offers, which includes the APRA AMCOS workshops.