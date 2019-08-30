Menu
SING-A-LONG: Country music legend Reg Poole OAM will be Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards.
Whats On

Country music festival across the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
by
30th Aug 2019 2:04 PM
THE Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards will offer three days of country music shows across the Northern Rivers.

From today to Sunday, the event will showcase four shows in four Northern Rivers venues.

The event will kick off at Lismore City Bowling Club today from 7pm, featuring Reg Poole, Marge Graham and Terry Gordon.

Marge Graham is also the festival's organiser.

Speaking from regional Victoria where he resides, former dairy farmer and current country singer Reg Pool, said he was looking forward to being part of the music event once again.

"I've been a regular artist at the Cedar Guitar for 25 years pretty much,” he said.

"I like that area, and organiser Marge Graham looks after us, but also it's great to come back and catch up with friends that we have made over the years and make new ones, we are like a family.”

Mr Poole said his show will be a mix of bush ballads and traditional country.

"That's what the festival is all about: traditional country music, that's what the fans come to hear, so you won't find any of that pop and rock country songs here.”

On Saturday, August 31, there will be shows at the South Lismore Bowling Club, Dungarubba Hall and Kyogle Golf Club, all from 7pm. $10.

The shows will be showcasing Ged & Trudy Hintz, Dick McCoy, Tony Wagner, Marge Graham, Bob Bolewszki, Terry Gordon, Reg Poole, Col Hardy and Floyd Brown.

On Sunday, September 1, the Lismore Workers club will offer a Country Spectacular featuring all the artists of the line up, with tickets for the show priced at $18.

