All Saints’ Catholic Church goes up in flames

by Thomas Morgan
20th Sep 2019 5:35 AM | Updated: 5:42 AM
HEROIC firefighters have rushed to put out a blaze taking over a church in the Maranoa region overnight.

Emergency services were called to the All Saints' Catholic Church in Roma shortly before 8.30pm to reports of a fire.

Four fire trucks and Queensland Ambulance were sent, however no one was inside at the time.

The extent of damage isn't yet known, however pictures posted online show the building well involved.

The All Saints' Catholic Church in Roma well alight. Picture: Joel Caldicott.
Local resident Joel Caldicott, who filmed the ordeal, said the roof of the building was well alight but was quickly put out by firefighters who arrived just 20 minutes after the first call.

"Lucky they arrived when they did, any longer I think it would (have) been a lot worse," Mr Caldicott said.

He said only a corner of the church and a nearby statue were damaged by the fire.

Mr Caldicott said he first noticed the blaze breaking out when he was leaving gym and smelled smoke.

"We went for a walk to see where and found smoke coming out of the office in the church," he said.

The church is part of the Catholic Diocese of Toowoomba.

