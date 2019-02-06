Menu
GOOD COUNTRY SERVICE: Bonalbo Hardware and Rural Store staff member Kate Campbell on the rocking chairs provided for elderly customers to wait while their orders are made up. The hardware store is for sale. INSET: One of the old orders found in the office.
Classic 1928 hardware store up for sale

by Susanna Freymark
6th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
THERE'S nothing like good old-fashioned country service.

At Bonalbo Hardware and Rural Store, elderly customers (and the not so elderly) can relax (by the fire in winter) while their purchases are put together and loaded into their car.

Staff member Kate Campbell has worked at the shop for eight months.

"They sit and I go and get it," she said of customers who needed extra help.

The 1928 store is up for sale with long-time owners Robyn and Graham Waldron retiring.

The store still sells individual nails.

"You can buy a nail for 2c," Kate said.

"If you ask for a tractor part from 1953 we'll have it here or know where to get it," she said.

Recently old orders dating back to the '20s were found, in the days when the store provided butter and milk and all sorts of things.

